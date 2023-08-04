HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A crash involving an overturned dump truck is blocking lanes of traffic in the area of Highway 905 and Bear Branch Court near Longs, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR responded at 9:42 a.m. Friday to the single-vehicle crash near the North Carolina border. The truck is on its side in a ditch.

No injuries have been reported, but HCFR has asked motorists to avoid the area for the safety of crews working at the scene.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.