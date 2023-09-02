HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a reported gas odor-related call on the 4000 block of Factory Stores Boulevard.

Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched at about 11:24 a.m. and two businesses were evacuated for precautionary reasons, according to the post.

Crews measured levels and ventilated the structures, and the cause of the odor was found. Horry County Fire Rescue said the odor is being fixed and employees and customers will be allowed to go in the business later.

There were no reported injuries.