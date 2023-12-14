HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Drivers are asked to avoid the area of Highway 544 and Myrtle Ridge Drive because a two-vehicle crash has lanes of traffic blocked, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

No one is being transported to the hospital and firefighters were dispatched to the scene at about 5:09 p.m., HCFR said.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash.