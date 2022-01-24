2 Horry County men get 15 years in man’s 2018 shooting death in Little River

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – Two Horry County men have each received 15-year sentences after pleading guilty prior to the start of their 2018 shooting death trial.

The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office says Kevin Stanley, 40, of Little River, and Robert Lee Walters, 41, of Loris, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the death of Brian Nunn, of Brunswick County, North Carolina. The trial for Stanley and Walters was initially set to start Monday.

Brian Nunn

Stanley was arrested in 2019. At that time, his charges included murder.

On Dec. 22, 2018, Nunn was found shot five times in his vehicle on James Bellamy Circle in Little River. Police later learned that Nunn, who the solicitor’s office says was a drug user, had sold a motorcycle for drugs to Walters. That motorcycle was damaged and had a bank lien against it. Walters was angry about the transaction and was looking for Nunn when Stanley alerted Walters to Nunn’s whereabouts before he was shot and killed.

Solicitor Jimmy Richardson released a statement following the sentencing announcement:

“The Solicitor’s Office was ready for trial against both defendants, but the case against Stanley was stronger however he chose to plead guilty without a recommendation from the state,” Richardson said.