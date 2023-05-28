HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were hospitalized after a chemical spill Sunday, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
Crews were called about 7:30 p.m. to the 10000 block of Kings Road, HCFR said.
HCFR’s Hazmat Response Team will be working to handle the reported spill.
