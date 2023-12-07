HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Drivers are asked to avoid the area of W. Highway 501 and Willard Road near Conway due to a two-vehicle crash with an ejection, Horry County Fire Rescue said.

The crash has Conway-bound lanes of traffic blocked and two people are being taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries, HCFR said.

Horry County Fire Rescue said they were dispatched to the crash at about 4:18 p.m. and the South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating. The Conway Police Department is also investigating.