HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is in jail accused of burglary and leading police on a chase that ended when he crashed the U-Haul truck he was driving on Dick Pond Road, according to an Horry County police report obtained by News13.

David Anthony Todd, 32, was taken into custody on Jan. 18 after getting out of the truck and running from officers after it crashed, the report said. He was taken to the hospital before being booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Jan. 21.

He remained in jail Tuesday afternoon on four counts of nonviolent burglary, one count of violent burglary and one count of failure to stop for a blue light, according to online jail records. The police report does not provide any details about the burglary charges.

Officers initially tried to pull over the U-Haul on Mill Pond Road, but Todd sped away at a “high rate of speed” before running through a stop sign and turning onto Highway 544, the report said.

As the chase continued, the report said Todd drove the truck through the median and into oncoming traffic on Highway 544. He then turned left onto Dick Pond Road, running a red light, and “passing several vehicles illegally, and into on-coming lanes.”

The U-Haul then collided with another vehicle while trying to pass it, the report said. The collision caused Todd to lose control of the truck and hit a parked truck.

A woman in the truck, 52-year-old Anglea Todd, was also treated at the hospital and taken to jail the next day. She was released on Friday after being charged with simple possession of marijuana, according to jail records.

The police report does not indicate whether there were any other injuries related to the pursuit.

