HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The United Way of Horry County is helping childcare centers prepare preschool children for kindergarten.

This comes after the Bank of America awarded the organization $50,000 for its 2023 Neighborhood Champion Award program.

Studies show more than 28% of preschool children in Horry County are not prepared for kindergarten. That’s why the United Way of Horry County is using the $50,000 to implement the Heggerty Program.

The program focuses on helping preschool-aged children with reading comprehension. The United Way already has the curriculum in place in six childcare centers across Horry County.

That includes centers like Little Blessings in Little River and Andy Day Care in Conway.

The president and CEO of United Way of Horry County, Blakely Roof, said the $50,000 will and has gone a long way.

“Some people have the resources to get tutoring or get more things if they start behind, a lot of children can’t,” Roof said. “So, if you start out below, it’s hard to then be on-par at third-grade reading, which is then hard when you’re in middle school and then even going up into high school graduation.”

Roof says the United Way will continue to expand the program next school year. She said they’re excited to see the difference the program makes.