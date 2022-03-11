HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Area leaders are hopeful that a new study will lead to solutions for easing flooding in Horry County.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service has announced that it will use funds from the $166.5 million Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to pay for a preliminary investigation feasibility report for the Buck Creek Watershed. When finished, the report will identify if the Watershed and Flood Prevention Operations Program can be used to mitigate flooding.

“Changes within the primarily agricultural watershed are a concern regarding recent flood events,” the project summary reads. “A watershed plan will provide guidance for reducing flood damages.

Sandy Island in Georgetown County will receive a similar report.

The first round of 180 projects have “prioritized projects in communities heavily impacted by drought and other natural disasters as well as historically underserved and limited resource communities.”

Horry County, which requested the study, said it is the first step toward future solutions.

“The benefit of that large effort would be a study and mitigation plan that could suggest improvement projects, potential regulations and assist the County in securing grant funding,” a statement from the county reads.

It will also allow the county to explore the possibility of a larger study and watershed mitigation plan for the area.

Hydraulics and hydrology studies are needed for eight sub basins in Horry County watersheds, according to April O’Leary, who leads Horry County Rising.

Those studies look at how water moves through basins. For critical drainage basins like Buck Creek, it’d show why the Loris and Longs areas flood badly.

“We don’t really understand how the water is moving through that sub basin,” O’Leary said.

The basin, which is 30 miles from the Waccamaw River, has seen exploding development.

The study could identify how the county can better handle floodwaters and what projects can be implemented, like if culverts need to be widened.

While areas are restored after flooding events, O’Leary said they’re never really improved. There also haven’t been funds to do drainage studies.

She’s hopeful that the study can lead to county policy changes, like requiring developers in certain areas to create more storage areas. The current one-size-fits-all approach, O’Leary said, isn’t working.

O’Leary said the study will only scratch the surface of the area’s flooding problems.

“I think there are opportunities there to help with Buck Creek, and to help the families,” she said.