HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Lanes of traffic in the area of Highway 17 Bypass and South Strand Drive were blocked late Wednesday morning because of a utility line on the highway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Authorities are asking everyone to avoid the area while emergency workers and utility crews work to repair the line.

The Horry County Police Department is assisting at the scene. No additional information was immediately available.