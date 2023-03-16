HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched Thursday morning after a vehicle crashed into a building off Canterbury Drive, Horry County Fire Rescue said in a Facebook post.
HCFR was dispatched at about 11:10 a.m. No injuries were reported but 20 apartment units were impacted.
The Red Cross will assist occupants with relocation.
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.