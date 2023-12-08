HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to the hospital late Friday morning after a vehicle crashed into a McDonald’s restaurant in Socastee late Friday morning, authorities said.

The crash caused “significant damage” to the building, according to Horry County Fire Rescue, which responded at 11:08 a.m. to the crash.

News13 photo

News13 photo

Photo: Horry County Fire Rescue

No additional details were immediately available. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

