HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to the hospital late Friday morning after a vehicle crashed into a McDonald’s restaurant in Socastee late Friday morning, authorities said.
The crash caused “significant damage” to the building, according to Horry County Fire Rescue, which responded at 11:08 a.m. to the crash.
No additional details were immediately available. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.
