HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A section of Highway 501 North at Carolina Bays Parkway has been reopened after a vehicle fire early Sunday afternoon, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation’s traffic-monitoring website.
The fire closed a northbound lane while emergency crews worked at the scene.
No additional details were immediately available.
