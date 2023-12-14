HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The neighbors of two people accused of burning a cross that faced their home and verbally attacking them with racial slurs told Horry County police they feared the behavior might escalate.

Horry County fire and police units responded to the cross-burning on Nov. 24 at a home on Corbett Drive near Conway, a day after the neighbors told authorities that they were being racially harassed, according to an Horry County police report.

After the cross-burning incident, Horry County police charged Alexis Paige Hartnett, 27, and Worden Evander Butler, 28, both of Conway, with second-degree harassment charges, according to online records for the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. Hartnett is also facing a third-degree assault and battery charge filed by Conway police.

On the day of the cross-burning, after the fire was put out, the neighbors told police that they feared Hartnett and Butler might cause more trouble, a police report said.

While at the scene, authorities found that Butler had also hand-dug a moat around his property, a police report said. The report also said both Butler and Hartnett appeared to be easily agitated toward officers because they did not think authorities should be on their property.

Butler and Hartnett were arrested on Nov. 30 and released the next day after posting $500 and $5,500 bonds, respectively.

Hartnett is scheduled to appear before Conway City Court Judge Kayla Fleming at 9 a.m. on Wednesday. Both Butler and Hartnett are scheduled to appear before Conway Magistrate Brad Mayers at 10 a.m. on Jan. 10.