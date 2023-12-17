MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Here are some videos from Sunday’s storm taken by News13 viewers and staff members.
Beach and surf at Motos and Snookys in Cherry Grove / Courtesy Jim Shorten
Flooding in Cherry Grove area / Courtesy Richard Comfort
Myrtle Beach Travel Park / Courtesy of Stephen Wagoner
2nd Avenue Pier in Myrtle Beach / WBTW News Director Paul Caron
Flooding in Surfside Beach / WBTW News Director Paul Caron
Atlantic Avenue in Garden Center / WBTW News Director Paul Caron
