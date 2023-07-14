HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 47-year-old Richmond, Virginia, man has been charged in the hit-and-run death of a man in Horry County who has yet to be identified, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

James Samuel Thomas was arrested on June 9 in connection with the man’s death on N. Kings Highway on May 27, SCHP Lance Cpl. Lena Butler confirmed on Friday. It happened at about 10:30 p.m. near Cove Drive.

Thomas is charged with “hit and run, duties of a driver involved in an accident with death or personal injury,” according to J. Reuben Long Detention Center online booking records. He was released from jail on June 10 on a $10,000 bond.

Horry County authorities are continuing efforts to identify the man who died, and this week the coroner’s office released a computer-generated composite photo hoping that someone might recognize him.

The coroner’s office also released a picture of the man’s tattoo in June hoping that someone would recognize it and help identify him. On Wednesday, the coroner’s office said the man’s fingerprints have not been found in any database, locally or federally, and that a DNA profile is still roughly five months away.