HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 36-year-old Virginia woman was killed and three other people were hurt Sunday night when one motorcycle hit another one from behind on Highway 17 Business in Garden City, authorities said.

Autumn Viar of Amherst, Virginia, a passenger on one of the motorcycles died in the crash after being taken to the Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital emergency room, according to Deputy Horry County Coroner Darris Fowler. She was not wearing a helmet.

According to authorities, the crash happened at about 9:40 p.m. at Woodland Drive and Highway 17 Business in Garden City.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a 2003 Harley Davidson hit the other motorcycle from behind while both were traveling north. There were two people on each motorcycle, and Viar was a passenger on the bike that was hit from behind.

A 49-year-old man driving the Harley Davidson and a 40-year-old passenger were taken to the hospital, along with the 51-year-old driver of the bike that was hit, according to the SCHP.

Troopers have not said whether anyone could be facing charges. The SCHP and its Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team, known as MAIT, are investigating the crash.

Count on News13 for updates.