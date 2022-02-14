Volunteers give handmade Valentines to people in Garden City rehab facility

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — A group of volunteers in the Surfside Beach and Murrells Inlet areas made more than 100 Valentine’s day cards and passed them out to residents in the NHC HealthCare Garden City facility.

The Facebook group “Surfside Beach/Murrells Inlet Volunteers for the Elderly and Vets” gives out handmade cards every holiday. Residents at the rehabilitation facility appreciate the time the volunteers spend with them more than the cards themselves.

“They grab your hand, they want to talk to you,” Marley Kennedy, the group’s creator said. “They don’t just need the card, they need the human touch, the connection, and that’s the part that takes you off the charts when you’re doing that.”

Kennedy started the group and card-making program in February 2021. She started making cards with six of her friends in her home.

Now, there are 100 people in the group, and Kennedy said she hopes to soon be able to go to facilities in Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach.