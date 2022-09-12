Items picked up on beaches and waterways by Surfrider Foundation volunteers. (Courtesy: Surfrider Beach Cleanup Report)

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The 33rd annual Beach Sweep/River Sweep is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday in Surfside Beach.

Each year, thousands of volunteers gather for the Beach/River Sweep, South Carolina’s largest one-day litter cleanup of beaches, marshes, and waterways, according to a press release.

Anyone interested in volunteering should meet at the 3rd Avenue North beach access in Surfside. No pre-registration or sign-up is required.

Volunteers will be provided with bags and gloves. Complimentary coffee and refreshments from Benjamin’s Bakery will be available to participants.

Volunteers are encouraged to bring non-perishable donations for South Strand Helping Hand, a local food pantry.

In 2021, 2,255 volunteers cleared over 20,000 pounds of debris, covering 161 miles statewide, according to the press release.