HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Council got a shakeup after Tuesday’s primary election in South Carolina.

Two incumbent councilmembers lost their bids for re-election. District 7 representative Orton Bellamy lost his race to Tom Anderson. District 1 representative Harold Worley lost his race to Jenna Dukes, according to unofficial results.

District 8 representative Johnny Vaught ran for council chair and finished in third place, according to unofficial results. Current chairman Johnny Gardner was forced into a runoff in two weeks against Mark Lazarus.

On Tuesday, Lazarus received about 6,000 more votes than Gardner. Vaught fell short of Gardner by about 1,400 votes, according to unofficial results.

If Gardner loses the runoff on June 28, four of the 12 Horry County Council members will have lost their seats.