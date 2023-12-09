AYNOR, S.C. (WBTW) — A local Native American tribe in South Carolina is continuing to fight for federal recognition, a struggle that has gone on for three decades.

There are nine state-recognized tribes in South Carolina and only one — the Catawba Indian Nation — has received federal recognition.

Harold Hatcher, chief of the Waccamaw Tribe, they have met all but one of the seven criteria the Bureau of Indian Affairs requires before they can potentially become federally recognized. He added that he has spent more than a half-million dollars trying to prove genealogical lineage from the first time the Waccamaw people were mentioned in history, which Hatcher said was in 1521.

“We did not write,” Hatcher said. “We didn’t have a written language at all. We didn’t have birth certificates, death certificates, or marriage certificates or even meeting journals. We didn’t have any of that sort of stuff.”

Hatcher said the tribe knows who their ancestors are from other things such as where they lived, and their practices and habits. Hatcher said the tribe doesn’t have the DNA proof the Bureau of Indian Affairs requires.

“The federal government knows it’s impossible,” Hatcher said. “They know it is not a surprise. “This is a tool that they use to make sure that they don’t have to do something they don’t want to do.”

Delores Dacosta, executive director of the South Carolina Commission for Minority Affairs, said Native American people are the only ones who have to prove who they are.

“That’s sad,” Dacosta said. “That’s real bad. Now, if I had to prove that I’m African American, I would be really upset. “They’re the only ones, and for the life of me, I don’t understand why.”

On a state level, the recognition offers nothing more than a certificate of existence from the Secretary of State.

“So, it’s worth being federally recognized because now they can truly protect, protect the land, protect the heritage, and everything through federal law,” Dacosta said. “

However, Hatcher said it’s not just about benefits.

“For my people, it would mean that they would actually take their place as honored and known citizens of the country,” Hatcher said. “For me personally, I don’t think I’ll ever see it personally. But for me, it would be like acknowledging that my people are valid.”

Dacosta said a little more than 1% of the state’s population is Native American.

“If we don’t help them to preserve it for the next 10 or 20 years, that number will become smaller,” Dacosta said. “We’re trying to prevent that or keep that from happening.”

The tribe got close to getting its request in front of lawmakers when a bill was introduced in 2021 by former Rep. Tom Rice and Nancy Mace. The bill was known as the “Waccamaw Indian Acknowledgement Act.” However, no vote ever happened, and the bill was not even mentioned during its two years in Congress. Meaning, the Waccamaw Tribe is back at square one.

News13 reached out to the office of Rep. Russell Fry, who said they have been talking and working with both the Waccamaw and Pee Dee tribes in their fight to become federally recognized.

The South Carolina Commission for Minority Affairs said it is also working with leaders on the state level for Indian tribes in South Carolina to receive more than just a certificate of existence and provide them with things such as identification cards and fishing and hunting licenses.

The Lumbee Tribe in North Carolina continues to fight the same fight to be federally recognized.