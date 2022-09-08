HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Waccatee Zoo is temporarily closed for renovations, according to owner Jeff Futrell.

The main Waccatee Zoo sign by the road has been taken down. Futrell said it’s so people don’t think they’re open during renovations. One sign says “Closed for renovations.”

When News13 asked Futrell if the animals’ habitats were impacted by the renovation, he was combative. He did say the animals are being taken care of but wouldn’t elaborate.

Futrell told us the facility would reopen “when we re-open” and then shortly after hung up the phone.

PETA sued the Waccatee Zoo in April, calling it a “hellhole” and accused the zoo of violating the Endangered Species Act and other violations.

In the 123-page lawsuit, PETA accuses the Waccatee Zoo of exhibiting more than 460 animals in conditions “in which they’re deprived of appropriate veterinary care and other necessities,” according to a previous news release. Other allegations include inadequate care for Lila the tiger, which it claims led to the tiger’s death and other animals living in poor conditions.

“It’s either that they don’t understand how to provide appropriate animal care or they just don’t care,” said Brittany Peet with PETA.