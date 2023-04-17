HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Walk-On’s Bistreaux along Highway 501 in Horry County is scheduled to reopen Monday morning after being closed for several days because of an apparent payroll problem, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

“The Walk-On’s Team apologizes for the temporary closure of the Myrtle Beach location,” the post said. “We pride ourselves on our purpose of bringing people together and had to reset on some of our brand standards. We will reopen tomorrow, Monday morning at 11 am, and we look forward to welcoming back our loyal fans.”

The restaurant was closed “until further notice” according to a message sent to employees and viewed by News13. A sign on the door said the closure was “due to unforeseen circumstances.”

News13 called the location Friday and a person who answered the phone confirmed the restaurant was closed but said they were unable to provide details about why.

News13 learned that there was a delay in payroll for employees, including managers. The message sent to employees apologized for the delay and stated that all managers had submitted payroll on time. The message did not provide specifics on the reason for the delay.

Walk-On’s also has a second location in the area along Highway 544 near Highway 17 Bypass, which remained open.