HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Walk-Ons Sports Bistreaux along Highway 501 closed Tuesday “until further notice,” according to a sign posted on its door.
The sign says the closure is “due to unforeseen circumstances.”
News13 called the location and a person who answered the phone confirmed the restaurant is currently closed, but said they were unable to provide details about why.
“We apologize for any inconvenience and we look forward to you dining with us again soon,” the sign reads.
Walk-ons also has a second location in the area along Highway 544 near Highway 17 Bypass.
Kevin Accettulla is the digital executive producer at News13. Kevin is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He joined the News13 team in March 2020 after nearly two years at a sister station in Pennsylvania. Follow Kevin on Twitter and read more of his work here.