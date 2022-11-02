HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 36-year-old man is wanted by authorities after allegedly threatening to kill a public official in Horry County.

According to the Horry County Sheriff’s Office, Daniel Quinton Grissett is wanted for failing to appear in court after allegedly threatening a public official, unlawful communication and unlawful use of 911.

Grissett is 6-foot-2 and weighs 180 pounds. He is known to spend time in the Conway and Green Sea areas, according to the sheriff’s office.

No additional information about the threats was immediately available.

Anyone with information on Grissett’s location is asked to call 843-915-5688.