HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Conway man was arrested after he was accused of raping a child under the age of 11, according to an arrest warrant obtained by News13.

Christopher James Adams, 40, was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, victim under 11 years of age, according to online booking records.

The alleged victim gave a two-hour statement, which police believed was enough to charge Adams, according to the warrant.

Adams is held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bond as of Wednesday afternoon, according to booking records.

Due to the nature of the case, no other details will be released.