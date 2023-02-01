HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two Myrtle Beach men remain in jail after allegedly holding a woman hostage and physically and sexually assaulting her, according to arrest warrants obtained by News13.

Kelly James Clemmons, 42, and Samuel Caleb Tucker, 35, are facing numerous charges stemming from the Jan. 16 incident, which the warrants say happened at a campsite in the woods near Piedmont Avenue and Highway 17 Bypass.

According to the warrants, the Clemmons, Tucker and another unnamed person were armed with guns, a machete and a piece of rebar when they taped the woman’s hands to her lower legs, hit her with a tennis racket and sexually assaulted her.

Clemmons was booked in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Jan. 23 and charged with kidnapping, armed robbery, first-degree criminal sexual conduct and third-degree assault and battery by a mob, according to online jail records.

Tucker was booked into the jail on Monday and charged with kidnapping, armed robbery and third-degree assault and battery by a mob.

