HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An attempted murder suspect shot at police during a chase that ended in a crash Tuesday in Loris, according to warrants obtained by News13.

Zhimarius Wanya Baker, 22, was arrested and charged with five counts of attempted murder, two counts of reckless driving, failure to stop for a blue light, pointing and presenting a firearm, two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful carry, simple possession of marijuana, failure to stop when meeting or passing a stopped school bus, open container of beer or wine in vehicle, and three hit-and-run charges.

Police were called Tuesday to Stallion Court in the Conway area after Baker allegedly took a victim’s gun and shot at them, according to the warrants. Police located Baker’s vehicle and attempted a traffic stop when Baker allegedly sped off.

Baker led officers on a 33-minute chase through Loris and Conway, according to the warrants. During the chase, Baker allegedly pointed a gun out the window and said he “shot at the officers pursuing him until his magazine broke for the firearm.”

During the chase, Baker allegedly drove towards at least one person, who had to get out of the way to avoid being hit, according to the warrant.

After he crashed in the area of Butler Street and Main Street in Loris, police recovered a gun from his car, according to the warrants. Police said Baker does not have a permit to carry.

No one was injured, police said.

Baker is held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bond as of Thursday morning, according to online booking records.