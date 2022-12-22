HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man allegedly shot through a woman’s Myrtle Beach-area apartment window after the two had argued over text message, according to warrants obtained by News13.
Hakeem Rashad Hilliard, 27, of Conway, was arrested Wednesday and charged with attempted murder, third-degree assault and battery, discharging firearms into a dwelling and other charges, online booking records show.
On Nov. 23, Hilliard allegedly argued with the victim over text and threatened to shoot her, according to a police report. The woman saw Hilliard’s vehicle driving through the parking lot and heard shots fired.
Officers found two bullet holes in the hood of the woman’s car and a bullet hole in the victim’s bedroom window, according to the report.
Hilliard remained in J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bond as of Thursday morning, according to online booking records.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
* * *
Kevin Accettulla is the digital executive producer at News13. Kevin is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He joined the News13 team in March 2020 after nearly two years at a sister station in Pennsylvania. Follow Kevin on Twitter and read more of his work here.