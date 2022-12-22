HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man allegedly shot through a woman’s Myrtle Beach-area apartment window after the two had argued over text message, according to warrants obtained by News13.

Hakeem Rashad Hilliard, 27, of Conway, was arrested Wednesday and charged with attempted murder, third-degree assault and battery, discharging firearms into a dwelling and other charges, online booking records show.

On Nov. 23, Hilliard allegedly argued with the victim over text and threatened to shoot her, according to a police report. The woman saw Hilliard’s vehicle driving through the parking lot and heard shots fired.

Officers found two bullet holes in the hood of the woman’s car and a bullet hole in the victim’s bedroom window, according to the report.

Hilliard remained in J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bond as of Thursday morning, according to online booking records.