HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – The Horry County Sheriff’s office recognized Deputy Bobby Frazier’s retirement from the department on Thursday with his last radio call.

Frazier served with the sheriff’s department for more than 37 years.

Recently, the Horry County Council approved a 16-page resolution that declared Frazier’s service weapon, a Glock Model 43 as surplus so it could be given to him after his retirement.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Video courtesy of Horry County Sheriff’s Office