HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A murder trial is getting underway Tuesday morning in Horry County Circuit Court for two men charged in a 2018 shooting that killed a 20-year-old Green Sea man and injured his girlfriend.

Tyshawn Brown and Heath Reaves Jr. are accused of murder and other charges in the death of Charles Edward Durant II, who was shot to death on April 24, 2018 in Loris.

Authorities said a vehicle pulled up at the corner of Church and Spring streets and that shots were fired at a truck in which Durant and his girlfriend were riding. Durant’s girlfriend was also hurt in the shooting.

Reaves was arrested in May 2018 by U.S. marshals in Philadelphia, while Brown was not taken into custody until Feb. 2020, nearly two years after the shooting.

