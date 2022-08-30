CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Testimony was scheduled for Tuesday in Horry County Circuit Court for an Aynor man accused of killing two people in 2017.

Brandon Craig Gore is accused of murder in the deaths of killing Porscha Cobb, 25, and Dexter Cobb, 26. Police found the two of them dead inside a home on Twilight Road in Galivants Ferry in September 2017.

Gore was arrested in November 2017 after a witness told police that Gore admitted to killing two people and mentioned details of the crime “unknown to the public,” according to an arrest warrant.

Gore was also arrested in August in Horry County on drug-possession and trafficking charges.

Jury selection in Gore’s murder trial took place on Monday, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.