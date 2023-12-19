SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — A waterline that broke Tuesday night in the area of Peachtree Road in Socastee has been fixed, according to the Grand Strand Water & Sewer Authority.

The break was related to Sunday’s storms and flooding that hit the Grand Strand.

The Grand Strand Water & Sewer Authority initially shut off the line because of the break. Some homes along Peachtree Road, including on Renata Lane and River Vista Way, now have water.