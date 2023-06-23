SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews are repairing a water main break in Surfside Beach, the town said Friday afternoon in a Facebook post.

Because of the break, there is limited water service along Ocean Boulevard from Surfside Drive to 2nd Avenue South, the town said. In addition, water has been turned off for customers from Surfside Drive to 6th Avenue South, including Dogwood Drive South.

Crewsd are on site, but the town said it is unclear how long the service interruptions will continue.