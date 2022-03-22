SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Several Surfside Beach Town Council members voiced concerns Tuesday night about how to enforce an anti-firework ordinance.

The ordinance would make using or shooting fireworks illegal under the following conditions:

Between the hours of 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.

In any area designated as a Fireworks Prohibited Zone in accordance with S.C. Code: 23-35-175

On public property within 500 feet of any fireworks prohibited zone

Within 500 feet of the town’s fishing pier

In or within 500 feet of any public park, recreational facility, or memorial

Surfside Beach Councilman William Kinken said he has several concerns about the noise level that comes with unrestricted fireworks.

“We’re supposed to be autistic-friendly,” Kinken said. “We have a lot of retired military police here that — some of them may or may not have PTSD — we have no way of knowing that.”

Several other council members shared Kinken’s concerns but were unsure about how the ordinance would be enforced.

“Maybe something’s loud to me that ain’t going to be loud to you,” Councilman Chris Stamey said. “How do you go about enforcing something that particular on something if you have this ordinance in place?”

Surfside Beach Police Chief Kenneth Hofmann said enforcement of the ordinance would have to be complaint-driven.

The ordinance was passed unanimously.