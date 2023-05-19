HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Sarah Beth Spears, a special education teacher from Whittemore Park Middle School was named the Horry County Schools 2024 Rookie Teacher of the Year.

The Rookie Teacher of the Year program is designed to improve teacher retention by celebrating teachers in the first three years of their career.

The Rookie Teacher of the Year school honorees are nominated by their school principals for professionalism, providing quality instruction, and meeting the needs of all students.

Five finalists were chosen and the Rookie Teacher of the Year was announced Thursday.