HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — More than 60 polling sites in Horry County are being combined for South Carolina’s presidential primaries in February, but not for the June primaries.

Sandy Martin, the director of registration elections for Horry County, said presidential preference primaries — the PPP’s, are paid for by the parties, so the budget is smaller than the June primaries because they’re paid for by the state.

Martin said the temporary combinations of precinct locations for the two PPP’s in February comes from advice between the two parties and the state election commission.

“We’re going to have 59 open, I think it is, so we’re combining 63,” she said. “We have 124 precincts.”

Martin said they have combined precincts that are close together, mainly at schools and churches. However, she added that since the February elections are on Saturdays and not Tuesdays, some previous precincts have scheduling conflicts.

Martin said Horry County is one of the largest counties in the state and with the parties having two different dates, it’s a big expense — but it’s not a mandate.

“It would be a whole lot easier for us, but you know, the party’s pick the dates, so they like, each like to have their own date,” she said.

Martin said combining precincts will help with staffing expenses because each location requires a minimum of three poll workers. She said if you want to register before the Democratic primary, you have to register by Jan. 4. The deadline for the Republican primary is Jan. 25.

“For the PPP’s, just like in June, you can only vote in one party’s primary. So, you need to decide, you know, before Feb. 3, which one you want to vote on,” Martin said. “Because, if you vote in the Democratic one, you will not be allowed to vote in the Republican primary.”

Martin said on election day, there will be signs posted at the old locations they aren’t using for these two election days to help direct people where to go.

“It is temporary, you know?” she said. “Come June, it’s going to go right back to your normal precincts, so just be aware of that.”

The election in February will still be following the same rules as any other, Martin said. This includes having a photo ID and voting at your precinct unless you vote early.

She said there will be early voting before both elections for two weeks at three different locations.