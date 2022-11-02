SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Wild Water & Wheels, a water park in Surfside Beach, will not re-open for another season, the water park shared in a statement.
The park has been open for more than 30 years.
“I would like to thank all our customers and team members of our company that I have spoken to, worked with and done business with over the years,” the statement reads. “Wild Water & Wheels could not have been as successful as it was without your support and loyalty.”
A rezoning application filed in early October requests expanding the use to include multifamily and commercial uses.
Mark Lazarus, whose company owns the water park, told News13 on Oct. 4 that the property had “not been sold” and when asked if there were any plans to sell the property in the future, we received no response.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
News13 reached out to Lazarus who said he was not available Wednesday to comment. A Surfside Beach town spokesperson said no town officials were available for comment.