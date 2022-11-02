SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Wild Water & Wheels, a water park in Surfside Beach, will not re-open for another season, the water park shared in a statement.

The park has been open for more than 30 years.

“I would like to thank all our customers and team members of our company that I have spoken to, worked with and done business with over the years,” the statement reads. “Wild Water & Wheels could not have been as successful as it was without your support and loyalty.”

A rezoning application filed in early October requests expanding the use to include multifamily and commercial uses.

Mark Lazarus, whose company owns the water park, told News13 on Oct. 4 that the property had “not been sold” and when asked if there were any plans to sell the property in the future, we received no response.

News13 reached out to Lazarus who said he was not available Wednesday to comment. A Surfside Beach town spokesperson said no town officials were available for comment.