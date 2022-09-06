HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — When students returned to school in the fall of 2020, college campuses became COVID-19 hotspots. Could the same thing happen with monkeypox?

Dr. Jo-anne Klein, an infectious disease clinician at Tidelands Health, said she does not foresee the same problem with monkeypox.

“Because of just the mode of transmission, it’s not really mainly airborne or in small droplets where you can easily transmit it,” Klein said. “So, I don’t foresee it happening.”

However, it’s still important for students to be aware. There are things they can do to set themselves up for good health this year.

“Make good decisions about what activities you want to participate in,” Klein said. “Know what the risk is in certain situations you might want to be involved in, like sports, being in social groups, starting a relationship.”

One thing that makes monkeypox different from COVID-19 is that it is not new to medical professionals.

“It’s not like at the start of COVID where we were scrambling to figure out what to do,” Klein said. “This virus is not new. We do have treatments and medications for it.”

One of the telltale symptoms of monkeypox is the rash. Dr. Klein said the skin lesions actually help slow the spread of the virus.

“When someone has signs and symptoms they can quarantine more easily because it’s a little bit more obvious, and the skin lesions are more obvious,” Klein said.

Some students said they are worried about monkeypox spreading in classrooms, but Klein said for those who are just walking around campus and talking to friends, it should not be a huge concern.

“In general, don’t panic, and as always, be careful and be smart,” Klein said. “This is not as infectious or fatal like smallpox or COVID. The risk is low.”