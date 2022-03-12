SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — While Saturday morning’s windstorm knocked out power to several thousand along the Grand Strand, it also created some tense moments in other ways.

In the Surfside Beach area, the high winds lifted one family’s trampoline over a fence and sent it crashing into a neighbor’s yard. News13 viewer Ashely Swithenbank submitted a video of the high-flying trampoline.

It happened about 7:30 a.m. in the Mallard Landing area.

“We didn’t even know it happened ’til I went to let the dog out,” Swithenbank said. “I said to myself, ‘I don’t remember having two trampolines.”

The incident occurred as strong winds and heavy rain swept across the Grand Strand. There were no reports of any injuries in the incident.

Conditions are expected to remain windy throughout Saturday, but it will get much colder as skies gradually clear, according to News13 Meteorologist Tony Chiavaroli. Temperatures in the 20s are expected Saturday night.

Count on News13 for updates.

Ashley Swithenbank

Mallard Landing. It happened around 730 this morning. We didn’t even know it happened till i went to let the dog out. I said to myself… I don’t remember having two trampolines. lol!