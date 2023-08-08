SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Surfside Beach business was damaged Tuesday morning by a strong wind and rainstorm that hit the Grand Strand.

The storm damaged signage outside the CheeseSteak Factory at 310 Highway 17 N., but the restaurant remains open.

Photo courtesy of CheeseSteak Factory

Photo courtesy of CheeseSteak Factory

Photo courtesy of CheeseSteak Factory

Photo courtesy of CheeseSteak Factory

Photo courtesy of CheeseSteak Factory

“We’re a little worse for wear this Tuesday morning, but the grill will be hot, and we’ll be OPEN for business at 11:30am,” the restaurant posted on Facebook. ” Thank goodness for that! Come n by, y’all.”

News13 meteorologist Scotty Powell said 63 mph wind gusts were reported at Myrtle Beach International Airport as the storm blew through the area.