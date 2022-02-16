With Tanger Outlet lease expiring, Grand Strand Humane Society again looking for new facility

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Grand Strand Humane Society and Tanger Outlets will not renew the shelter’s lease when it expires at the end of March, leaving the shelter in need of a new home, officials said.

The humane society temporarily moved many of its animals and other operations to the Tanger Outlet building in September. It is located off Highway 501 across from Carolina Pottery in Conway.

The move was necessary because of damage to the shelter’s former facility on Mr. Joe White Avenue in Myrtle Beach.

Jess Wnuk, the humane society’s executive director, said the decision to let the lease expire is bittersweet.

“We’re so grateful for them,” Wnuk said. “It was only originally supposed to be a two-month lease and they’ve been wonderful about extending it for us so that we’ve had a little bit more time to kind of get our bearings and see where we’re going next,” she said. “We definitely have hit the ground running and have lots of exciting ideas for our future, so stay tuned to see where we’ll be next.”

Wnuk said shelter officials are currently looking at several possible locations. Members of the board of directors met Wednesday evening and discussed them in executive session, but no decisions were made.

Currently, the shelter houses its cats at the Tanger Outlet facility, while dogs are still at the former facility at 3241 Mr. Joe White Ave.

The humane society launched a $6 million campaign in October to raise money to help build a new facility.