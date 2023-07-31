HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 28-year-old woman has been identified as the person killed late Friday night by a hit-and-run driver on Highway 501 near Myrtle Beach, authorities said.

Deandra Goodman of the Myrtle Beach area was hit while she was walking up the Myrtle Beach side of the Highway 501 bridge in the northbound lane near the Waccamaw Pottery area, the Horry County Coroner’s Office said. It happened at about 11:55 p.m.

Authorities have not released any information about the vehicle that was involved in the incident. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.

