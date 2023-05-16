HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman is accused of stabbing a man in the face Friday with a broken hanger at Pirateland Campground in Horry County, according to a police report obtained by News13.

Angela Marie Zona, 38, of Auburn, Massachusetts, was arrested and charged with first-degree assault and battery and kidnapping.

Zona allegedly prevented the man from leaving his RV and then attacked him with the hanger, causing “a puncture wound to his face,” according to the police report, and showed up at the front gate security. He also reportedly had scratches to his torso.

When officers arrived, they reportedly found Zona hiding under the man’s RV, according to the police report.

Police were unable to find the weapon used at the RV. However, officials found the hanger hidden in her hair during a search at the jail, according to the report.

Zona was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center and released Saturday on a $15,000 bond, according to online booking records.