HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 33-year-old York woman is in custody after authorities said that she impersonated an agent with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Ashley Nicole Wilson was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, according to jail records.

She impersonated an agent on Oct. 1, 2021 in Horry County, to “obtain information that may not have otherwise been provided,” according to an arrest warrant. The complaint was made based on Facebook records and witness statements.