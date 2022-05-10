FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A federal jury has awarded $500,000 to a woman who sued the Horry County Police Department in 2016, alleging that a former detective sexually assaulted her and gave her money and access to drugs.

The jury verdict announced Monday in U.S. District Court in Florence listed HCPD and former Chief Saundra Rhodes as defendants, although an original suit filed in 2016 named several others from the department.

Three of those defendants were dismissed from the case in 2019.

The lawsuit said detective Allen Large, who died in 2018, reportedly gave Jane Doe-4 money and provided transportation to get drugs and that he went to her home in October and “engaged the plaintiff in a non-consensual, sexual act.”

The lawsuit claimed that HCPD supervisors knew of his “inappropriate actions and / or propensity to harm vulnerable women,” but did nothing about it. The suit alleges that the defendants allowed Large to continue to abuse female victims and suspects.