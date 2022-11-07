CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A female prisoner at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Conway died after she was found unresponsive in a cell Saturday night, an Horry County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said.

The woman had been booked into the detention center at about 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 4 after being arrested by Horry County police on charges of disorderly conduct, driving under suspension and drug-related charges, the spokesman said Monday morning in a news release.

An officer found her unresponsive in a cell in the booking unit at about 11 p.m. Saturday, the spokesman said. The officer alerted staff medical personnel who began CPR and requested EMS.

The woman, who did not have a pulse when EMS arrived, was pronounced dead after being taken to Conway Medical Center, the spokesman said.

A preliminary internal investigation has indicated foul play was not involved, the spokesman said. The Horry County Coroner’s Office has scheduled an autopsy at the Medical University of South Carolina.

An investigation is being conducted by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, which is the standard anytime an inmate dies while in custody.