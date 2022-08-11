HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Garden City woman was killed Wednesday afternoon after being accidentally impaled by a beach umbrella, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.

At about 12:40 p.m., Tammy Perreault was at a Garden City beach when the umbrella was carried by the wind, according to Willard. Perreault died at about 1:31 p.m. at an emergency room from chest trauma.

She was 63 years old. Willard said it was not Perreault’s umbrella.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recommends spiking beach umbrella poles into the sand at least two feet. Umbrellas should be tilted into the wind to prevent it from blowing away. The base should also be anchored, and sand should be packed around the base.

About 5,512 beach umbrella injuries were recorded to the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System between 2000 and 2019, according to a study published in the Journal of Safety Research in 2021. Wind was a cause in 50.6% of beach umbrella injuries. About 16.6% of the incidents included injuries to internal organs.

Most were women over the age of 40.