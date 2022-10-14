MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Nine years later, the sister of a woman killed in a murder-suicide by her abuser said she still asks herself what she could’ve done differently to save her sister’s life.

Ebony Parson was was shot and killed by her boyfriend in 2013.

Ten days before her boyfriend walked into a Bingo hall in Conway and murdered Parson, he kidnapped and assaulted her.

Gwen Reed, Parson’s sister, said she struggled with survivor’s guilt.

“We were taught how to survive and to be there for one another, but no one taught us how to survive after one was taken,” Reed said.

A year after Parson’s murder, Reed founded Ebony’s Hope. A non-profit organization to provide resources to domestic violence victims in South Carolina.

“Ebony’s Hope is about not making another family feel like how we felt,” she said. “If we can help one family not sit where my mom sits, not sit where my other 13 brothers and sisters sit, I think that we have fulfilled Ebony’s hope.”

The organization caters to all age groups, however, they hone in on children.

Children who are in an abusive household and witness violence increase their chances of being an abuser or victim, according to Reed. The events targeted to children teach them to identify the signs.

Reed said to reduce the number of domestic-related fatalities the abusers must also be addressed.

“What I would say to an abuser, there is no power in taking power from somebody else,” Reed said.

Through Ebony’s Hope, Reed said she is apologizing to her sister.

She emphasizes that victims are not alone and there are resources available.

The organization will host their annual Domestic Violence Rally on Oct. 29 at the Horry County Old Courthouse.