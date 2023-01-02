HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County woman says she is mourning the loss of her 22-year-old son, who she said was killed over the New Year’s holiday weekend at a bar that has a violent past.

News13 has reached out to authorities, including the Horry County Police Department, the Horry County Coroner’s Office and the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office to get more information about the incident and the G Spot Bar & Grill, where the woman says the shooting happened.

As of Monday afternoon, authorities had not responded to those requests. Monday is the observed New Year’s Day holiday when most government offices are closed.

News13 received a tip about the shooting on Sunday.

News13’s Maya Lockett talked to the woman on Monday, who said she wasn’t ready to go on camera at this time. She said she was in the process of planning her son’s funeral. News13 is not using the names of the victim or the woman until authorities confirm the name of the victim.

15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson told News13 on Monday that his office has not gotten any recent requests from police to take court action against the business.

The club located along Highway 90 and has a Longs address, has been the scene of multiple violent incidents in the past, including several that were reported on by News13.

The woman told News13 she will do what she can to get the business shut down due to the violence.

Police arrested a man in October 2006 after he allegedly fired several shots at security personnel after being escorted out of the club following a fight. Then, in December 2011, police said two men were shot after allegedly pointing a rifle at an armed guard at the club.

Three years later, in December 2014, police charged two men after a shooting that injured one person. Investigators said that on the day after Thanksgiving the two men fired several shots toward the building after being turned away by club security for acting “irrational.”

And in November 2016, police arrested a Lumberton man allegedly involved in a shootout with security guards at the club.

After that shooting, Horry County officials — in January 2017 — went to court and filed a petition to close the bar for up to one year, citing three separate violent incidents from 2016 alone.

“The G Spot has been the location of numerous calls for service involving shootings, fights, and illegal drugs,” the 2017 petition said, adding that since 2006, police had responded to the bar 28 times for calls “involving guns, assaults, drugs, and/or any combination of the three.”

The court granted the petition, but it was suspended as part of an agreement with the bar’s owners to adhere to several requirements over a period of two years, including: closing at or before 1 a.m.; not using event promoters to host special events; and having SLED-certified guards inside and outside the bar to check for weapons and drugs as people entered.

The agreement also required the bar to have a 50-to-1 customer-to-security ratio at all times; to maintain a street light in the parking lot; and to maintain security cameras and a DVR system inside the bar and outside in the parking lot.

